GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 19.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of GDS by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of GDS by 31.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.15. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -92.94 and a beta of 1.03.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDS. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.37.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.