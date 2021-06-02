Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Gap Down to $16.69

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.69, but opened at $16.24. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 2,790 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $669.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.14%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $42,161,723.43. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $4,237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,070,367 shares of company stock valued at $73,336,123. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 121,910 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,981.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 245,723 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

