General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 206,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $205,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in General Motors by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $6,363,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.61.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

