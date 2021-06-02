General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Cut by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 468.7% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

GM stock opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.