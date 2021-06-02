Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $40.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.30. 1,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

