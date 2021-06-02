Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.27

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.27 and traded as high as $25.75. Global Partners shares last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 95,840 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Get Global Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $873.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 1.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.97%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $70,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Global Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Global Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.