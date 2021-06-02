Globis Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on June 9th (OTCMKTS:GLAQU)

Globis Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GLAQU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 9th. Globis Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of GLAQU stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Globis Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49.

Get Globis Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Globis Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Globis Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $822,000.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Globis Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globis Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.