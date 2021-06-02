Gnosis Market Capitalization Achieves $283.38 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $283.38 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for $188.35 or 0.00495249 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Gnosis has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00082636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00021430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.14 or 0.01036369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,646.77 or 0.09589079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052657 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

