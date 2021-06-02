Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Graham were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Graham during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GHC opened at $675.41 on Wednesday. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $313.10 and a 52-week high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

