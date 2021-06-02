Graham (NYSE:GHM) Announces Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graham had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 2.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

NYSE GHM opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.93 million, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.84. Graham has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $223,440.00. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

