Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Short Interest Up 22.9% in May

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the April 29th total of 2,880,000 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Groupon has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.88.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Groupon will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

