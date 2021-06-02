Grumpy Finance Price Down 38.1% Over Last Week (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and $22,009.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded down 38.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00081170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.33 or 0.01017196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.17 or 0.09501189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00051127 BTC.

About Grumpy Finance

Grumpy Finance is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,960,329,562,250 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

