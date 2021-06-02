GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 89.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 394,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.61.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,544,605.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,400,085. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

