GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $109.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 5.03. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 23.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,013. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

