GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on KPTI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

In related news, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

