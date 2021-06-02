GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) by 30.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,932 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHIO stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.20.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762, which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 that prevent T cells from attacking various cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that prevent cancer cells from inactivating T cells and attack the cancer.

