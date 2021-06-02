GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 708 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,278,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $590.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $538.81. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $596.82.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 679 shares of company stock worth $392,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

