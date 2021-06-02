GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $319,000 Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 25,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $2,381,580.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,154.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,064 shares of company stock worth $5,944,262 over the last three months. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of WLK opened at $105.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.66. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.