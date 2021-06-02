GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 4,821 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

