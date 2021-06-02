GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Position Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $130,534,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in GSX Techedu by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,551,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,309,000 after buying an additional 2,373,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GSX Techedu by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,664,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,318,000 after buying an additional 2,102,822 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in GSX Techedu by 481.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,824,000 after buying an additional 1,101,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,045,000 after buying an additional 783,452 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.

GSX stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. GSX Techedu Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $149.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.79 and a beta of -0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

