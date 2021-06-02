Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

