Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $108,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $163.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $166.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $651,607.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,936 shares of company stock worth $9,138,627 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

