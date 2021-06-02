Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Investment analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.52.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.17. 105,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.18 and a beta of 1.15. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.55.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,582 shares of company stock valued at $26,945,634. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.