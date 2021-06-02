Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,775,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 148.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after purchasing an additional 227,285 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after buying an additional 180,109 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7,050.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,939,000 after buying an additional 132,691 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $56,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $840,387 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.75. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.