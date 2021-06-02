Handshake (HNS) Market Cap Hits $107.91 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Handshake has a market capitalization of $107.91 million and $362,829.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handshake has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,589.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,700.63 or 0.07184601 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.11 or 0.01851900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.39 or 0.00498534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00181859 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.66 or 0.00775914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.00485185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00433602 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 392,289,499 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

