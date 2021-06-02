Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 29th total of 803,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE HNGR traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,455. Hanger has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53.
Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 83.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanger will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 114.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 197,814 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.
HNGR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.
Hanger Company Profile
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.
