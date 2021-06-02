Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 29th total of 803,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE HNGR traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,455. Hanger has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53.

Get Hanger alerts:

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 83.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanger will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 114.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 197,814 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

HNGR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.