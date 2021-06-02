Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.20 or 0.00029928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $166.33 million and $1.52 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,415.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,695.50 or 0.07204311 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $694.72 or 0.01856792 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.16 or 0.00494890 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00181249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.32 or 0.00781284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.17 or 0.00484228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00438225 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,854,455 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

