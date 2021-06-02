HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIGI opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $418.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.71.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset management activities. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data centre solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. It operates in the United States and Australia.

