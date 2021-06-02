HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MIGI opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $418.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.71.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
