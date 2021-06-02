Head to Head Contrast: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 123.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Global Self Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Global Self Storage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $38.98 million 2.72 $12.85 million $1.54 13.05 Global Self Storage $9.20 million 5.52 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Global Self Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Global Self Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 1 3.50 Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus target price of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.75%. Global Self Storage has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.96%. Given Global Self Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance 112.18% 15.38% 0.33% Global Self Storage 11.08% 2.59% 1.60%

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Global Self Storage on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.