Head-To-Head Review: Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) vs. Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA)

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Seneca Biopharma alerts:

5.2% of Seneca Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Bio-Techne shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Seneca Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Bio-Techne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Seneca Biopharma and Bio-Techne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seneca Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Bio-Techne 0 3 7 0 2.70

Bio-Techne has a consensus target price of $396.11, suggesting a potential downside of 3.44%. Given Bio-Techne’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bio-Techne is more favorable than Seneca Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Seneca Biopharma and Bio-Techne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Biopharma -230.34% -122.20% -110.61% Bio-Techne 21.74% 13.37% 9.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seneca Biopharma and Bio-Techne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Biopharma $10,000.00 6,849.22 -$8.35 million N/A N/A Bio-Techne $738.69 million 21.60 $229.30 million $3.86 106.28

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Seneca Biopharma.

Volatility and Risk

Seneca Biopharma has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Seneca Biopharma on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seneca Biopharma

Seneca Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel treatments for diseases of high unmet medical needs. The company's stem cell-based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke and in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury; and NSI-189 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was formerly known as Neuralstem, Inc. and changed its name to Seneca Biopharma, Inc. in October 2019. Seneca Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies. This segment also provides manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including Food and Drug Administration -regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls, and other reagents for original equipment manufacturers and clinical customers, as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays comprising the ExoDx Prostate test for prostate cancer diagnosis. This segment also manufactures and sells tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for research and clinical use. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.