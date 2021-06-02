Head-To-Head Review: Ideanomics (IDEX) versus Its Peers

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is one of 203 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ideanomics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics’ rivals have a beta of 3.76, indicating that their average stock price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ideanomics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ideanomics Competitors 1117 5712 10645 308 2.57

Ideanomics currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.33%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.51%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million -$98.22 million -6.98 Ideanomics Competitors $2.85 billion $333.60 million -183.65

Ideanomics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -146.60% -39.06% -28.90% Ideanomics Competitors -146.46% -11.60% 1.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ideanomics rivals beat Ideanomics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.