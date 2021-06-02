HEROcoin (PLAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.48 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $83,455.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00081901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.90 or 0.01027593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.82 or 0.09528478 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051834 BTC.

PLAY is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

