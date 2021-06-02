Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.820-1.940 EPS.

HPE stock remained flat at $$16.09 during trading on Wednesday. 353,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,868,292. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.88, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.21.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

