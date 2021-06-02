High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITID) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITID)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

HITID opened at $9.45 on Monday. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

