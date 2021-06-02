HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 31,634 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $259.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.61. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

