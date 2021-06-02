HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,090,000 after purchasing an additional 734,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,934,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,262,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,585,000 after purchasing an additional 309,126 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

