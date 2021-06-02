HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 30,160 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 123.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,990,665. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $172.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $175.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.