HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 227,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.75. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $130.04.

