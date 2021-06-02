HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $261,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $781,082.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,346. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SNA opened at $255.64 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.10 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

