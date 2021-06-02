Hikari Tsushin Inc. Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,460 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 1.7% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.37. 48,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,364,762. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.