Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.14 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will post $35.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the highest is $35.29 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $34.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.78 million to $141.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $140.76 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $141.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMLP. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. Danske raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMLP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.83. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 101.15%.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

