Hoge Finance Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hoge Finance has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $105.98 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00082695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.63 or 0.01039208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,677.25 or 0.09708224 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00052360 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 408,803,755,597 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

