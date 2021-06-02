Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.7% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 394,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 20,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.28. The stock had a trading volume of 30,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,195. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.53 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The firm has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.