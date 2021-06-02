Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.39

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 22912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

