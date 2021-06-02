Hotaling Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.8% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $125.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

