Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $263.74 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $155.65 and a 52 week high of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.48.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

