Hotaling Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.3% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $134.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $213.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.68. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.44 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.