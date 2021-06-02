Hotaling Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 37,245 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ball by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ball by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLL opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ball Co. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $102.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.57.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

