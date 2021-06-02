Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Insider Sells $928,725.00 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Joseph Adelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.55. 352,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $76.01.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 35.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 82,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,461 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 43.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

