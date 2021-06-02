Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares were down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $134.87 and last traded at $135.37. Approximately 335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 117,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.16.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.70.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $574.66 million for the quarter.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $889,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.